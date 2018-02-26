OnePlus will add Netflix HD to 5 and 5T handsets, but only if you return them

STREAMING NETFLIX IN HD is less the new black and more of an established standard, unless you own a OnePlus 5 or 5T which don't support it. That's until now.

If you're willing to send your OnePlus handset off to the company they will do something along the lines of altering its carbon to get the handsets running Netflix HD.

You might wonder why such an update can't be done remotely. Well, it's to do with piracy and the movie industry's paranoia over Godless pirates making Dirty Money out of copyright infringement.

But OnePlus doesn't want to leave its customers in the Dark or give them 13 Reasons Why it won't bring Netflix HD to its flagship phones.

So rather than stay Mute, customers can send their handsets back to the company and have it enable Netflix streaming to take advantage of The Expanse of pixels on OnePlus 5 and 5T's Full HD AMOLED displays.

While such a process may seem like it would only take Seven Seconds, OnePlus explained that Google's anti-piracy Widevine DRM requires "a physical connection to an authenticated PC" and as such needs to be sent back.

To prevent customers from channelling their inner Punisher, OnePlus will cover the costs of sending the phones back. This should prevent users from wishing Damnation on the company, but they will have to go without their phone for five days or so.

To be quite honest, it's a Marvel why OnePlus didn't ensure Full HD Netflix streaming was enabled on its OnePlus 5 from the get-go. It certainly should have made the Discovery that its users would have liked the feature in time for the release of the OnePlus 5T which made its debut in November.

But hey, Stranger Things have happened, and the OnePlus 5 and 5T offer flagship hunting specs and features at a much cheaper cost, so such a shortcoming isn't likely to bork OnePlus' Bright future. µ