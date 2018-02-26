Huawei launches 'first commercial terminal device' for 5G telecoms at MWC

HUAWEI HAS announced its first 5G equipment for customer premises.

The 5G CPE is the first commercial terminal device to meet the globally recognised 3GPP standard for 5G.

Using a bespoke Balong 5G01 chipset, the first commercial chipset to meet the standard, it offers download speeds (theoretically, at least) of 2.3Gbps and meets all proposed frequencies for 5G communication including sub-6GHz and millimetre wave (mmWave), between its two variants.

Huawei claims to be the first company in the world to offer a full end-to-end solution across networks, devices and chipsets, with Balong set to become a name as familiar as Kirin is to smartphones as the tech rolls out.

"5G technology will underpin the next leap forward for our intelligent world, where people, vehicles, homes and devices are fully connected, delivering new experiences, insights and capabilities," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.

"Since 2009, Huawei has invested US$600 million in research and development into 5G technologies, where we have led the way with innovations around network architecture, spectrum usage, field verification and more.

"From connected vehicles and smart homes to AR/VR and hologram videos, we are committed to developing a mature 5G ecosystem so that consumers can benefit from a truly connected world that transforms the way we communicate and share."

At this stage, the chipsets aren't small enough to fit inside devices as small as mobiles, but Richard Yu told the INQUIRER that he believes that by the next MWC we should see the technology shrunk small enough for the first generation of 5G enabled mobile devices.

The company is working alongside 30+ global carriers including Vodafone, Softbank, T-Mobile, BT (EE), Telefonica (O2), China Mobile and China Telecom. Interoperability testing is already complete and ready for a seamless rollout of 5G network equipment starting later on this year.