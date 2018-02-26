Hacker coaxes Windows 10 ARM to run on a Lumia 950 prototype

A CODE-WRANGLING HACKER has figured out how to boot Windows 10 on an ARM chip-powered Lumia 950 prototype.

The lack of certain crucial firmware drivers have previously prevented Windows 10 for ARM-based processors from running on Windows Phone devices. That's despite the Lumia 950 prototype, also know as Hapanero or RX-130, being able to run Windows 8.1 without any hiccups.

However, a Twitter user known as Haikari_Calyx, has posted a video on the vitriol-fuelled social network showing a Lumia 950 running the full-fat Windows 10 for ARM OS.

RX-130 MSM8994 with Windows 10 ARM64. Unfortunately, that member isn't willing to release the UEFI. At least someone can't construct the road to Surface Phone any longer. pic.twitter.com/PZNVXEgiMQ — Hikari Calyx (@Hikari_Calyx) February 25, 2018

The hacker behind the... er... hack is unknown, but we suspect they are from the 'have a rummage around in code' lineage of hackers, not the 'wear a hoodie and spaff out ransomware' kind. At the same time, said hacker is being coy about how they managed to get Windows 10 ARM running on the Lumia 950, nor will they release the boot code that enabled such a feat.

While Windows 10 ARM is promising laptops and convertibles running on Qualcomm chips, there's been no word on the capability for running Windows 10 on phones without significant shortcomings.

But getting it running on a relatively old smartphone suggests there's the capability in the OS, which would mean that if Microsoft is indeed working on a much-rumoured Surface Phone, we could see a device that can handle both phone and desktop PC duties.

However, before that nerd dream can be realised, Microsoft will need to do some serious optimisation to Windows 10 ARM as there are a lot of features that only work properly in a desktop mode and don't play nice with touch controls or enjoy being squashed onto small screens.

Still, there's potential in them thar' phones beyond hacking bragging rights, which might go some way to explain why the hell Microsoft has decided to start selling Lumia phones again despite the presumed death of the Windows Phone. µ