Apple's iTunes Store drops support for Windows XP and Windows Vista

APPLE HAS PUBLISHED a new support document confirming that the iTunes Store will no longer run on Windows XP, Windows Vista or first-gen Apple TVs from May.

The company said it introducing new security changes which will prevent those devices from using the latest version of iTunes.

Those still clinging onto Microsoft's now-defunct Windows XP and Windows Visa OSes, both of which are no longer supported by Redmond, will not be able to use the latest version of iTunes, Apple said.

"You can continue to use previous versions of iTunes on your Windows PC without support from Apple," it continued. "However, you won't be able to make new purchases from the iTunes Store or redownload previous purchases on that computer.

"After May 25, you'll need to use Windows 7 or later with the latest version of iTunes to make purchases from the iTunes Store and redownload previous purchases."

Some are speculating that the move could come as Apple gears up to release iTunes for the Microsoft Store. As reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft said at Build last year that iTunes will be coming to the Microsoft Store by the end of 2017 - but that never happened.

In the latest iTunes update, version 12.7.3, the website has also spotted a new library called "iTunesUWP.dll", all-but-confirmation that it'll be made available for Windows 10 S, or S-Mode.

Apple's support document also warns owners of its first-gen Apple TV device, which the firm has already declared an "obsolete product", that they will also no longer be able to access the iTunes Store from 25 May.

"Also beginning May 25, security changes will prevent Apple TV (1st generation) from using the iTunes Store. This device is an obsolete Apple product and will not be updated to support these security changes," Apple said.

"After the changes, you'll only be able to access the iTunes Store on Apple TV (2nd generation) or later." µ