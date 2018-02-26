Sony unveils the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact with Snapdragon 845, 3D glass design

BARCELONA: JAPANESE TECH GIANT Sony has done what it does every year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) and unveiled its latest flagship devices: the Sony Xperia XZ2 and the Xperia XZ2 Compact.

But that probably comes as no big surprise due to the massive leaks of product images just days ago ahead of the launch.

Nevertheless, what you'll notice first about Sony's latest release is that, unlike Samsung, they've made a big effort to update the design of the new devices over previous releases. As a result, the Xperia XZ2 boasts a fresh 3D glass surface that creates a seamless form that Sony claims is more comfortable in the hand.

Despite being made of glass, the new design is said to be super tough, with Gorilla Glass and a metal frame protecting the device from drops and tumbles, while giving the smartphone a more premium feel. And as with most of Sony's previous smartphones, the XZ2 is IP65/IP68 certified, meaning its completely dust and waterproof.





"It's the strongest product we've ever brought to market," a Sony representative said in a pre-briefing attended by the INQUIRER ahead of MWC. "As we know our customers drop products."

Boasting a 13 per cent bigger screen than its predecessor, the Xperia XZ, the new and improved flagship handset features a 5.7in FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio for nicer, wider viewing experiences.



It's also said to be the "world's first smartphone to be able to support 4K HDR movie recording" thanks to an upgraded 19MP Motion Eye camera, which touts ISO levels of 12,800 and a 960FPS FHD slow-mo video capture, meaning it can capture in Full HD moving image (previously in 720p in the Xperia XZ1) for super slow-mo recordings.

One of the other interesting new software features of the XZ2 is its ability to take a selfie with its 3D body scanning tech, which we saw in the firm's previous flagship.

"You can now capture your head in a single scan to use as an avatar, et cetera," said Sony. "And the quality of the image has also been improved, with the XZ2 uploading the scan processing to the server to improve the speed."

Sony said this feature will also support 3D objects in Facebook feeds as well.



"To do this, all you need to do is send scan to sony server, and this sends to your facebook feed and sends back to sony server so your friends can rotate it around," the firm added.



This kind of intensive software task is possible thanks to the XZ2 making use of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor alongside 4GB of RAM. There's also a faster GPU, CPU and Qualcomm modem, Sony said, that offers download speeds up to 1.2GBps.



Both the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact will be available globally from March 2018, available in Liquid Silver, Liquid Black, Deep Green and Ash Pink colour ways. Prices are yet to be confirmed. µ