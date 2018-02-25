LG's V30S ThinkQ (yes, really) is a V30 with added AI smarts

SMARTPHONE MAKER LG has won the award for the worst-named product of MWC with the unveiling of the V30S ThinkQ.

Not only does it have an awful name, but the LG V30S ThinkQ doesn't offer many improvements over its LG V30 predecessor.

The focus, as promised, is on artificial intelligence (AI). There's AI Cam, for example, which recognises the subjects in the frame - be it your cat or a plate of chips - and adjust the camera's settings accordingly. It takes into account factors such as the viewing angle, colour, reflections and lightings, according to LG.

Another camera-focused feature is Bright Mode, which instead of measuring only ambient light like most smartphone cameras, using uses algorithms to brighten images by a factor of two.

QLens is another AI-fuelled feature that uses image recognition to, er, scan QR codes.

"Many companies talk about AI but we're already delivering on our promise by integrating intelligent technology in the LG V30S ThinQ to features most commonly used by our customers for a whole new level of convenience never before available in a smartphone of this calibre," swooned Hwang Jeong-hwan, President of LG Mobile.

"And we will continue to introduce new AI capabilities to enhance usability and to demonstrate to our customers that we are committed to delivering a great user experience that continues long after the purchase of an LG phone."

Looks-wise, the V30S ThinkQ is identical to its predecessor, besides a new 'Platinum Grey' colour option. It packs the same specs as the original LG V30 too but has seen its RAM boosted from 4GB to 6GB, and storage options increase to 128GB and 256GB.

Elsewhere, the LG V30S ThinkQ packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 6in QHD+ OLED Full Vision display, and a dual-lens camera made up of a 16MP standard lens and 13MP wide-angle lens,

LG has said that the V30S ThinkQ will go on sale in Korea within a couple of weeks. There's no word yet as to whether the handset will be coming to Blighty, although LG told us ahead of MWC that it wouldn't be making any UK-focused announcements in Barcelona this year. µ