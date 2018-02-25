Nokia 8110 4G: HMD unveils another retro Nokia classic at MWC

BARCELONA: HMD GLOBAL has done it again and announced it will bring another Nokia retro classic to the smartphone market, this time a remake of the 8110 "banana phone".



Revealing the retro phone at MWC 2018 in Barcelona on Sunday, the new Nokia 8110 4G joins the 3310 in the "Nokia Originals family", as yet another remake of a classic.

Featured in The Matrix movie back in the late 90s, the original 8110 was the first of Nokia's high-end 8000 series of phones released in 1996 and its distinctive styling was the first example of a "slider" form factor.

And while the new 8110 4G doesn't look identical to the handset of old, there's still a sliding cover protecting the keypad for when being carried in the pocket and extended downwards in use, bringing the microphone closer to the mouth.

And just like it used to back in the day, the action of opening the 8110 4G's cover also answers incoming calls.

"Slide to answer a phone call and close it to end, as well as spin helicopter style on its axis," HMD said.



As with the 3310, there's also the same amazing battery life, with the 8110 boasting up to 25 days standby time.



In terms of specs, the Nokia 8110 4G touts a 2.4in QVGA curved display and a 2MP rear camera. On the inside, it's powered by Qualcomm's 205 SoC, comprising of a dual-core 1.1 GHz CPU alongside 512MB of LPDDR3 RAM. For storage, there's 4GB of eMMC internal memory.

The handset will be available in traditional black and banana yellow at launch, and will be available from just €79.

At its MWC event, HMD Global also unveiled the Nokia 8 Sirocco, which it's touting as an "ultra-compact powerhouse".

Arguably the firm's most high-end phone since it adopted the Nokia brand, the Nokia 8 Sirocco follows the likes of the soon-to-be-unveiled Galaxy S9 with a curved edge-to-edge 5.5in display and Snapdragon 835 internals, paired with a hefty 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

On the back, there's dual 12MP and 13MP cameras, complete with Nokia's iconic Zeiss optics and 2x optical zoom. There's also an ‘ultra sensitive, wide-angle' lens on the front, for squeezing more of your mug into selfies.

Elsewhere, the Nokia 8 Sirocco packs IP67-certification, support for wireless charging and a USB-C connector, with Nokia ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack for the first time.

It'll ship with Android Oreo loaded and will fetch €799 when it goes on sale in April.

The Nokia 7 Plus also made its debut at MWC. The mid-range mobe boasts a "ceramic-feel" coating which is said to bring "unique tactile feel and comfortable grip while elegantly hiding antenna lines", and measure in at just 7.9mm-thick.

Under the hood, the Nokia 7 Plus packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 CPU paired with 4GB RAM, alongside 6GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB. On the front, there's a 6in IPS LCD full HD+ display with a 2160x1080 resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The handset also offers a rear dual camera setup with Zeiss optics, that is, a 12MP main camera with large pixel size and wide aperture for great scenic photography, and secondary 13MP telephoto lens for a 2X optical zoom. There's also a "substantial" 16MP front camera with Zeiss optics, HMD said. Whatever that means.

The Nokia 7 Plus will be available in black and copper or white and copper and will be priced from €399. µ