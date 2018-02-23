Brit computer outfit Acorn is launching an, er, mid-range Android phone

BRIT COMPUTER COMPANY Acorn, which once dominated the market in the 70s and 80s, has turned its attention to, er, mid-range Android smartphones.

Acorn - the masterminds behind the edu-focused BBC Micro and the Acorn Risc Machine, now famously known as ARM - is celebrating the company's 40th anniversary with the launch of an Indigogo campaign that looks to raise funds so it can deliver its own Android mobe.

As noted by Engadget, the Acorn Micro Phone C5 is essentially a rebranded version of the Leagoo S8 which means, specs-wise you'll find an octa-core MediaTek MT7650T SoC paired with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 5.7in 1440x720 18:9 display.

There are also four camera sensors - two on the front and two on the rear, a baked-in fingerprint sensor and a 3,000mAh battery. It'll ship running Google's Android Nougat software, but Acorn says that an upgrade to Oreo will be made available.

In order to set it apart from the thousands of other mid-range Android mobiles out there, Acorn has equipped the handset with some custom software touches, including a keyboard that mirrors that from the original Acorns. There's also a British flag on the rear of the handset, making it ideal for, er, Brexit voters.

Over on the crowdfunding page, the firm has set itself a goal of £450,0000. Packages range from £95 to £300, with the latter option bagging you two Micro Phone C5 handsets, along with four cases and six screen protectors. The firm is promising to deliver the smartphone in May.

Sam Goult, director of design at Acorn, said: "The Acorn BBC Micro was the first computer many of us ever used, so it holds a special place in our hearts.

"The Acorn team in the 1980's accomplished such groundbreaking achievements that didn't just change Acorn, they changed the world. In the 21st century, Acorn is a name that needs to be at the forefront of the tech industry in the UK, not gathering dust in the history books. We are calling on the UK to champion this historic marque and to inspire tomorrow's world."

If Acorn manages to reach its £450K target, it's promising to deliver the smartphone in May. µ