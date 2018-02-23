HP's first ARM-based Windows PC costs as much as an iPhone X

THE FIRST ARM-based Windows 10 PC has gone on sale in the US and it costs as much as Apple's iPhone X.

Despite Microsoft's earlier promises that Windows on ARM would pave the way an "affordable" mobile devices, HP has revealed that its Snapdragon-powered Envy x2 laptop will cost $999 - the same starting price of the iPhone X in the US.

This also makes it much more expensive than Asus' NovaGo laptop, which the firm said last year will be available from $499.

Still, the HP Envy x2 comes with the promise of 19 hours of battery life and 'always-on' 4G connectivity, with Microsoft also claiming that ARM-based PCs will resume "instantly" once opened, unlike traditional x86-powered laptops.

Specs-wise, the HP Envy x2 pairs its Snapdragon 835 processor with an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB of universal flash storage. It's a 2-in-1 device and packs an 'edge-to-edge' 12.3in touchscreen with a 1920x1080 resolution.

Elsewhere, the Windows 10 S device packs a non-SIM for access to LTE data, a USB-C port, microSD slot, a headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac WiFi connectivity. The fanless device is crafted from aluminium, and measures in at just 6.9mm thick.

News of the first Windows on ARM device going on sale comes just days after Qualcomm announced where you'll be able to pick one up in the UK.

While HP's Envy x2 isn't yet available to pre-order in Blighty, the chipmaker said the 'always-connected' Windows 10 PCs will soon be available to pick up at Asus stores, BT Shop, John Lewis, Microsoft stores and PC World.

EE will be Qualcomm and Microsoft's exclusive network partner in the UK.

In the US, where ARM-based Windows 10 PCs will be available to buy via Amazon and Microsoft, customers will be able to choose from either Sprint or Verizon. µ