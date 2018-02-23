MWC: Google to showcase first Android Go handsets starting at under 40 quid

WITH MWC just a couple of days away, we're starting to see just what is in store for us and one of the most anticipated for those who like fiddling under the bonnet is Android Go.

The pared-down version of Android Oreo is likely to make its full debut, with the first low cost, low memory, low power phones using modified versions of the core Android apps.

It's 10 years since Android debuted and since then the operating system has become more complex and with it, more unwieldy.

Although Google is yet to confirm its launch partners, we're likely to find out in the coming days, and the company claims that in some cases, they'll be offering a Smart Phone experience for under $50 (£36).

"Google Go* is built specifically to help new smartphone users find the information they want, YouTube Go is optimised for limited connectivity, and the Google Assistant for Android (Go edition) lets people quickly send messages, make calls, set alarms, and more with their voice and a single touch of the screen," explains El Goog.

Google has already had success with Android One, its original developing market programme, but with that now evolving into a standard for the wider ecosystem, Android Go will slot nicely into its stead.

As well as offering a performance boost to low-cost phones, it should also act as a way of bringing old models back from the dead more efficiently via custom ROMs from places like XDA-Developers.

And of course, even those with more advanced devices will benefit. Many of the Android Go apps are already available in the Google Play Store including light versions of the Google App/Google Assistant, Gmail and Files Go.

The latter is a file manager which has the added feature of intelligently recommending junk files, as well as those that have already been backed up to the cloud because when space counts, a clean phone is a happy phone.

We'll be at MWC this year and will let you know more when we go hands on. µ

*yes, this is confusing - it means the Google App for Android Go.