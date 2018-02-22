Intel sets sights on Qualcomm, promises 5G-powered laptops in 2019

Intel's XMM 8000 series 5G modem will show up in laptops from next year

CHIPMAKER Intel has announced plans to bring 5G-equipped laptops to market in the second-half of 2019.

Setting its sights firmly on Qualcomm, which is gearing up to launch the first 'always-connected' LTE Windows 10 laptops, Intel on Thursday confirmed that it's working with Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft to create 5G-connected notebooks powered by its XMM 8000 series modem.

Unveiled last year, Intel's first 5G modem operates on sub-6GHz and millimetre wave global spectrum bands, which means it'll allow everything from phones to driverless cars to be connected to 5G networks.

"Imagine immersing in untethered VR from anywhere in the world, or downloading a 250MB file in seconds from a parking lot. Or imagine being able to continue participating in a multiplayer game as you ride in an autonomous vehicle on the way to class. Radically different," Intel said.

"This is just a sampling of the experiences 5G will reimagine for the mobile PC. As this transformation of data continues, it's critical for PCs to be ready with 5G."

While the devices are unlikely to ship for another 18 months, Intel said it'll be demonstrating a concept detachable 2-in-1 device which packs an early version of a 5G modem running, alongside one of the firm's latest 8th-gen Core i5 processors, at MWC next week.

This demo will consist of Intel live-streaming video over the 5G network, and INQ will be there to get its eyeballs on it.

Intel also announced that it has joined forces with China's Unigroup Spreadtrum to integrate its 5G modem in its 2019 mobile platform.

"To expand our entry into the China phone ecosystem, Intel and Unigroup Spreadtrum and RDA have established a multi-year collaboration to develop a portfolio of 5G products for mobile platforms, combining Intel 5G modems with Spreadtrum application processor technology," the firm said.

While this isn't one the bigger names in the industry, there's a chance that more phone makers could be planning to partner with Intel to integrate the firm's 5G modems.

According to online murmurs, Apple will ditch Qualcomm parts in this year's iPhone lineup in favour of Intel's modems.