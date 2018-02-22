AMD faces more Spectre class-action over ‘misleading’ processor performance claims

AMD HAS BEEN SLAPPED by more class-action lawsuits over its handling of the Spectre CPU flaw affecting its chips.

The firm has already been whacked by one lawsuit courtesy of shareholder Doyun Kim, who claims that AMD artificially inflated its stock price by keeping quiet about the fact that Spectre flaws affect its chips, and now it's facing three more.

As reported by The Register, "at least" four separate lawsuits - including the above - have now been filed against the chipmaker at the US district court in San Hose.

The three newly-uncovered cases represent pissed off punters who purchased AMD processors. They allege that the firm, which was warned about Spectre by Google's Project Zero in June last year, continued to market its processors as high-performance chips despite knowing that this level of performance wasn't possible without exposing users to the Spectre attack.

In particular, the lawsuit calls out AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and 1920 processors, which were launched in July and August last year, respectively.

"Despite its knowledge of the Spectre Defect, AMD continued to sell its processors to unknowing customers at prices much higher than what customers would have paid had they known about the Spectre Defect and its threat to critical security features as well as on the processing speeds of the devices they purchased," one of the complaints reads.

The plaintiffs go on to argue that a permanent fix will be difficult to roll out and will likely cause a drop in performance.

"The software updates or 'patches' pushed by AMD onto CPU owners does not appear to provide protection from all the variants of Spectre. At the very least, firmware updates or changes will be required. Even then, these 'patches' dramatically degrade CPU performance."

The aforementioned shareholder complaint seeks damages on behalf of anyone who bought AMD shares in the year leading to January 11, 2018, the date AMD admitted its processors were vulnerable to both variants of the Spectre attacks.

"As a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the company's common shares, plaintiff and other class members have suffered significant losses and damages," the filing states.

News of AMD's legal wrangling comes just days after Intel admitted it had so-far been hit by 32 - yes, 32 - lawsuits over the Meltdown and Spectre flaws found in its processors.

"As of February 15, 2018, 30 customer class action lawsuits and two securities class action lawsuits have been filed," explained Intel in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

The chipmaker is being hit from two sides, with customer class action looking to sue it for "monetary damages and equitable relief" and the securities lawsuits seeking action against Intel and its top brass. µ