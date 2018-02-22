Another ex-Googler is suing the company for wrongful dismissal over diversity

A SECOND former Google employee has alleged that Google fired him for speaking out about the company's pro-diversity policies.

Tim Chevalier is suing the company for discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and harassment after being removed from his job as a site-reliability engineer, reports Gizmodo.

It is understood that Chevalier sent internal memos with responses to the James Damore ‘manifesto' which also saw him removed from the company.

Chevalier, who is 'transgender, queer and disabled', claims that Google failed to protect minority employees, including the LGBTQ community and women, from being harassed within Google's internal forums.

He argues that by contrast, people speaking out about racism, sexism and homophobia in the workplace are quickly silenced.

The news comes a day after it was confirmed that Damore's dismissal was lawful, though he still intends to sue Google for discrimination against white conservatives.

Other employees also claim to have been reprimanded for speaking out about various aspects of the Google culture including one that was allegedly disciplined for saying he didn't want to work with people who believed the things that Mr Damore had said.

On this new claim, Google told Gizmodo: "An important part of our culture is lively debate. But like any workplace, that doesn't mean anything goes. All employees acknowledge our code of conduct and other workplace policies, under which promoting harmful stereotypes based on race or gender is prohibited.

"This is a very standard expectation that most employers have of their employees. The overwhelming majority of our employees communicate in a way that is consistent with our policies. But when an employee does not, it is something we must take seriously. We always make our decision without any regard to the employee's political views."

With the US Labour Board breathing down Google's neck about upping its diversity, and multiple employees now coming out as saying that the efforts are actually alienating those with, it seems Google is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Whether or not it will transpire that it could have handled things much better, remains to be seen, probably through a bevvy of legal nonsense. µ