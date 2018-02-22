Land Rover's Explore is a tough smartphone for those who like being knee-deep in mud

THINK LAND ROVER and you'll probably picture a rugged 4x4 trotting over muddy fields, likely driven by a tweet-sporting member of the Countryside Alliance; not a toughened Android smartphone.

But that's exactly what the Land Rover Explore is. Made by Bullitt, which also this week unveiled the rugged Cat S61 with FLIR thermal imaging tech, the Explore is a handset aimed at people who have no problems being knee-deep in mud.

Unlike its chunky Land Rover A9 predecessor, the Explore is more refined with a shapely design rather than one that looks like its been run over by a Defender. It has rounded edges and a few nods to the design of Land Rover cars including a grille on the bottom of the handset.

IP68 water and dust resistance are on offer, as one would expect from a phone designed for the great outdoors. But other than that, it's a fairly standard mid-tier Android phone.

There's a 10-core MTK Helio X27 processor running at 2.6GHz matched with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, while a 4,000mAh battery pack looks to keep the phone going for a claimed two days. So far, so run of the mill.

But the Land Rover Explore is a modular phone and comes with a 'Pack' system, which essentially offers various rugged feature boosting cases.

The Bike pack is, unsurprisingly, designed for people who love riding around on two wheels. It adds a beefier 4,370mAh battery into the mix and has a handlebar mount. The Adventure Pack, on the other hand, adds a boosted GPS antenna for those heading out into areas with crap network coverage and also boosts the battery capacity by 3,600mAh.

The Land Rover Explore also comes with a premium ViewRanger navigation app which is augmented by ordnance survey maps, which can be set to launch automatically with each pack, and should be the Google Maps for hikers, cyclists and ramblers.

Priced at £599, with no official pricing on the packs, the Land Rover Explore isn't exactly cheap but may appeal to a niche group of outdoors types when it launches in April. µ