Cat S61 makes pre-MWC debut with improved thermal imaging tech

TRACTOR MAKER Cat has unveiled the S61 smartphone, a follow-up to 2016's Cat S60 that boasts enhanced thermal imaging tech.

Launched just days before MWC kicks off, the Cat S61 - much like its predecessor - is aimed at those who work in construction and other heavy-duty professions.

Unlike similar rugged mobes from the likes of Motorola and Pansonic, the Cat S61 packs a FLIR thermal imaging camera to show temperature contrasts. Improving on its predecessor, the FLIR sensor can now handle temperatures up to 400 degrees (compared to 120 degrees) and has seen its VGA resolution upped to HD.

The Cat S61 also now supports live streaming, for electricians that fancy sharing their thermal handiwork on Facebook Live.

"FLIR's technology has played a crucial role in bringing thermal imaging to a variety of professionals, enhancing the capabilities and awareness of construction workers, electricians, first responders and anyone requiring a device built to survive the elements," said James Cannon, president and CEO of FLIR.

"FLIR's mission is to save lives and livelihoods, and with the Cat S61 FLIR-equipped smartphone, we're arming professionals with valuable thermal data that can help them save time and money while improving the overall effectiveness of their work or mission."

The Cat S61 also includes an air quality sensor which takes readings of the local atmosphere every 30 seconds to calculate the number of pollutants around you, and support for laser-assisted assistance measurements, which use the phone's 16MP camera to measure point-to-point distances up to 10 metres or calculate a specific area.

Besides its novel sensing tech and somewhat brick-like appearance, the Cat S61 is a largely bog-standard, mid-range Android phone.

There's a Snapdragon 630 SoC on the inside, coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone's rugged body offers IP68 certification, which means the phone can withstand 1.8-meter drops onto concrete and up to three meters of water.

The Cat S61 also packs a 5.2in 1080p display and will ship running a largely stock version of Google's Android OS.

Exact availability details have not yet been announced, but Bullitt Group - makers of the Cat S61 - have confirmed that it'll be available in Q2 priced at around, er, £800. µ