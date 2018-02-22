Broadcom plays hard to get as it, er, slashes Qualcomm takeover bid

IT SEEMS Broadcom is now playing hard to get in its bid to acquire rival chipmaker Qualcomm, having cut the value of its offer by $4bn.

Broadcom said this week that it had cut the amount it would fork out for Qualcomm from $82 per share to $79. The firm argues that its "full and final offer" was based on Qualcomm completing its proposed takeover of NXP for $38bn, rather than its raised bid of $44bn.

"Broadcom believes that a responsible Qualcomm board could have preserved value by following ISS's clear recommendation to work with Broadcom on the NXP transaction and negotiate the sale of Qualcomm to Broadcom," Broadcom said in its statement.

"Instead, Qualcomm's board acted against the best interests of its stockholders by unilaterally transferring excessive value to NXP's activist stockholders. Despite this direct value transfer, Broadcom remains committed to delivering a value-maximizing offer to Qualcomm stockholders."

Broadcom added that other elements of its proposed deal, including an $8bn termination fee in the event of the deal being rejected by regulators, still stood.

Regardless, the firm's shrinking bid has unsurprisingly not gone down well at Qualcomm HQ. The chipmaker said in a statement that the "reduced proposal has made an inadequate offer even worse despite the clear increase in value to Qualcomm stockholders from providing certainty around the NXP acquisition".

"Broadcom has refused and continues to refuse to engage with Qualcomm on price," it added.

This sly move by Broadcom is the latest twist in the takeover saga that has been ongoing since November 2017, when the company launched a hostile $130bn takeover bid.

This was rejected by the board of Qualcomm, who told shareholders that Broadcom's management lacked the experience to run an enlarged company and that the deal would probably be rejected by anti-trust regulators.

Broadcom subsequently raised its bid with what it described as a "best and final offer" of $121bn - $145bn taking net debt into account - at the beginning of February. This was followed up with a meeting of the two companies last week, with Qualcomm's board again rejecting Broadcom's overtures.

Earlier this week, though, Qualcomm raised its bid for NXP Semiconductors, a bid launched in October 2016, but which had seemingly stalled. Influential NXP shareholder Elliott Management had claimed that Qualcomm's opening $110 per share offer substantially undervalued NXP, pinning a $135 per share value on the company. Qualcomm's raised bid is worth $127.50 - an offer that has received the approval of Elliott Management. µ