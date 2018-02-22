Google excludes Samsung from biz-focused 'Android Recommended' initiative

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED the launch of the Android Enterprise Recommended program, a biz-focused initiative that highlights devices that follow best practices for professional use.

The recommendation program from Google is no doubt a ploy to increase Android's business presence. According to recent data from Egnyte, iOS accounted for 82 per cent of enterprise devices in 2017, compared to Android's 18 per cent.

Android Enterprise Recommended lays out a set of requirements that OEMs must follow in order to earn Google's biz badge of approval. For example, devices must be running Android 7.0 or above and pack at least 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, must receive Android security updates within 90 days of release from Google, for a minimum of three years and have to offer "minimal" preloaded software.

Google explained in a blog post: "Android Enterprise Recommended establishes best practices and common requirements for devices and services, backed by a thorough testing process conducted by Google.

"Devices in the program meet an elevated set of specifications for hardware, deployment, security updates, and user experience to help organizations handle the most challenging and diverse business environments."

OEMs in the program receive an enhanced level of technical support and training from Google, the firm said.

The full list of badge-earning Android devices so far is as follows: the BlackBerry KeyOne and Motion, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, P10, P10 Plus, P10 Lite, and P smart, LG V30 and G6, Motorola X4 and Z2, Nokia 8 and the Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, XZ Premium, XA2, and XA2 Ultra.

Notably, Google has left Samsung off of its list. The firm hasn't explained why, but given Google's stringent list of requirements, it could be because the firm loads its own app store onto its Android devices.

However, Google has suggested that Samsung could win its approval in the future, noting that "you can expect more Android Enterprise Recommended devices to be added in the coming weeks and months."

"During development of the Android Enterprise Recommended program, we worked closely with Samsung on the overall requirements and invited them to be a launch partner in the program," Google said.

"This is the first group of partners to be announced and we'll be working with more OEMs in the future." µ