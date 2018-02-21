Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robot resists human trolling

ROBOT ABUSE is back in vogue at Boston Dynamics, as the botmakers have posted a video that showcases their rather sadistic testing of automatons.

Fresh from showing off their latest model of the SpotMini quadruped robot that now has an articulating arm for manipulating objects, including opening a door for its fellow robots, Boston Dynamics has demonstrated how their machines are somewhat unfazed by the meddling of puny humans.

In the video (below) an arm-armed SpotMini trots peacefully up to a door and attempts to open it, as any good robot would do. But then a bespectacled chap armed with what looks like a non-regulation hockey stick pops onto the scene and begins to literally give the bot some stick.

The bloke, who we're going to name Herbert, uses his stick to try and prevent the SpotMini's arm from gripping the door handle. Unperturbed by such stick-based dickery, the SpotMini keeps focused on the task at hand and begins to open the door.

A dead-eye Herbert then places his hand on the door to attempts to push it closed. SpotMini seems a little irritated and appears to plant a foot behind the door prevent it from being shut. Then the bot moves its arm around the door and pushes it open, seemingly deciding that going for the handle only got Herbert's attention.

With the door opened sufficiently wide, SpotMini then starts to go through it. But Herbert is back to his old tricks and tries to close the door on the dog-like bot, coming close to wedging it between the door and the frame.

SpotMini decided it's having none of that and uses its arm to push the door back. All looks well.

Herbert then does the biggest dick move and yanks at a cord on the back of SpotMini, pulling the robot back and knocking off part of its posterior as well. Poor SpotMini stumbles around trying to keep itself upright, its arm desperately outstretched towards the door.

The situation looks grim. But then Herbert releases the cable, likely deciding he's proud of his robot thwarting efforts, and exits the scene.

Composing itself, SpotMini then proceeds to go and open the door and trot through it, likely wondering why such a simple task needed to be made difficult by human trolling.

We like to think that SpotMini had a bit of quiet time to reflect on the behaviour of its human overlords, then stalked Herbert, hungry for revenge. Perhaps it could use its arm to make Herbert punch himself, while silently telling him to "stop hitting yourself".

Or, SpotMini, who's likely been programmed to open the door rather than use any major artificial intelligence smarts - may realise that such torture was simply a means to test its capabilities in the same way the SAS recruiters grind prospect bad-asses down then build them up again.

Boston Dynamics has a history of bashing around its bots, supposedly in the name of testing. Either way, if and when the rise of the machines happens, we reckon the robot makers will be the first against the wall. µ