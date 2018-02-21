Net neutrality-ending legislation is expected to be published on Thursday

NET NEUTRALITY is expected to be formally rescinded, at least in intent, on Thursday with a publication by the US Federal Communications Commission of plans for the post neutrality era.

Reuters reports that the FCC, chaired by crap Tom Haverford-wannabe Ajit Pai will be publishing details in the Federal Register, which will green light everyone and his auntie to start suing the crap out of the FCC to try and stop the laws from being passed.

The White House Office of Management and Budget hasn't signed off on the plans yet, but it's Republican controlled so chances are it will be.

As of January, it's understood that Senate has 50 members who are ready to vote down the legislation. As such, they only need one Republican to rebel to bring down the plan.

But it will then go to the House of Representatives, which has a stronger Republican majority and the advantage of Vice President Mike Pence as casting vote.

Even then, if President Trump's puppet masters really want net neutrality gone they can get him to sign an executive order.

Whatever else happens, there's going to be lawsuits on lawsuits before all this is decided.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, acting on behalf of the Democrat-controlled states, will be refiling a suit as soon as the publication happens, after misfiling it ahead of the agreed timeline.

The rest of the tech industry (apart from the cable companies) will also be throwing weight and money around to try and stop this all from happening. Alphabet Inc (Google), Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft have all at different times expressed their opposition to the end of net neutrality and have the money and fancy lawyers to fight the good fight.

We received a request from a shill organisation funded by US cable companies who wanted us to tell you all the reasons why ending net neutrality wasn't a bad thing, and giving "their side of the story".

They clearly don't know us very well. That's about as likely as us publishing a guide on how to torture fluffy kittens. µ