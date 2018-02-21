Amazon's Jeff Bezos is building a ruddy great £30m clock in a mountain

This is part of the clock. Please be calm

JEFF "CUEBALL" BEZOS, has revealed where the ludicrous amount of money he has made from Amazon is going.

He's making a f*cking clock.

This is a very special clock. It ticks once per year and is designed to show the passage of 10,000 years, as a testament to "long-term thinking".

This clock is in a mountain in West Texas and is the brainchild of Danny Hillis, who has been thinking about it since 1989.

The clock will generate a different chime each day and only start to repeat after 10,000 years.

The clock has five 'anniversary chambers' within the mountain - one-year, 10-year, 100-year, 1000-year and 10,000-year anniversary chambers to be precise.

The one year chamber already has an orrery (model solar system) that triggers once a year.

Bezos is now taking ideas for what to put in the 10-year chamber. We'd suggest something useful. Perhaps some sort of computer like Deep Thought from The Hitchhikers' Guide To The Galaxy that can be crunching something useful like a cure for cancer.

Oh by the way - there's going to be a cuckoo that comes out every 10,000 years.

That'll confuse the termites.

Bezos says: "The vision was, and still is, to build a Clock that will keep time for the next 10,000 years. I've been helping Danny with the project for the last half dozen years. As I see it, humans are now technologically advanced enough that we can create not only extraordinary wonders but also civilization-scale problems. We're likely to need more long-term thinking."

And if you're thinking of going to see it, you may want to rethink your life choices:

"Visiting the Clock will take a commitment. The nearest airport is several hours away by car, and the foot trail to the Clock is rugged, rising almost 2,000 feet above the valley floor."

The clock is still under construction, but manufacturing of the parts has begun.

Whilst this all sounds beautiful and groovy, we'd just like to think that some of our Amazon Prime subscriptions were going towards something that actually does something useful. So come on Jeff - give us that supercomputer in one of the chambers, yo? µ