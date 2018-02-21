Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact specs leak ahead of MWC

MWC IS UNLIKELY to have many surprises in store. Not only do we know pretty much everything about the Samsung Galaxy S9, full specs for Sony's Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 have now surfaced online.

Sony is expected to unveil a handful of phones in Barcelona next Monday, including the Xperia XZ Pro (the successor to the Xperia XZ Premium), the Xperia XZ2 (a follow-up to the Xperia XZ) and the Xperia XZ2.

While we already know almost all there is to know about the Xperia XZ Pro, specs have now leaked for the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, courtesy of Swedroid.se.

According to the leak, the Sony Xperia XZ2 will pack a 5.8in screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, while the Compact model will pack a more, er, compact 5in screen with an FHD+ resolution. Thanks to slim bezels, the XZ2 Compact will be a similar size to previous-generation 4.6in Compact handsets, according to the website.

Both phones will apparently arrive powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both are also expected to sport a fingerprint scanner on the rear, and no 3.5mm audio jack, with Sony instead opting for audio over USB-C.

This has been backed up by a separate report at Xperia Blog, which got its hands on a prototype of the XZ2 Compact and 'confirmed' the handset's lack of headphone jack.

If the leaked information is legit, you'll be able to buy both the Xperia XZ 2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact from 6 March, with pricing set to start at around £720 and £530, respectively.

This latest leak comes just a day after Sony took to Twitter to tease its MWC announcements. The 23-second teaser shows a hand and curved ripples cascading down onto it, hinting that Sony could also be planning to launch a curved smartphone in Barcelona next week. µ