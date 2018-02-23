Sony suffers major MWC leak its first bezel-less phones get detailed in full

IT'S NOT JUST SAMSUNG who won't have many surprises in store at MWC, as Sony's flagship Xperia XZ and XZ Compact have leaked in full ahead of next week's tech expo.

Sony is expected to unveil a handful of phones in Barcelona next Monday, including the Xperia XZ Pro (the successor to the Xperia XZ Premium), the Xperia XZ2 (a follow-up to the Xperia XZ) and the Xperia XZ2.

Evan Blass of VentureBeat claims to have got the full skinny on the handsets ahead of the firm's official press event, along will official-looking images of the "bezel-less" phones.

According to Blass, Sony's Xperia XZ2 will pack a 5.7in display, while the Compact model will feature a smaller 5in screen, with both set to offer a larger screen-to-body ratio than any previous Xperia phone.

The flagship duo will come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC that's also set to feature inside Samsung's Galaxy S9, and the duo will ship running Android 8.0 Oreo.

On the camera front, Sony is reportedly sticking with the same 19MP f/1.8 camera that debuted on the XZ Premium, which is not a bad thing. Blass notes that the camera component layout is slightly different on the XZ2 Compact.

Elsewhere, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact will offer 'S Force' steer speakers, rear-mounted fingerprint scanners and 3,180mAh and 2,870 batteries, respectively. Both phones are said to offer charging via USB-C and wirelessly.

According to earlier reports, both mobes will ditch the traditional 3.5mm hack in favour of audio over USB-C.

These same reports claim that you'll be able to buy both the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact from 6 March, with pricing set to start at around £720 and £530, respectively.

This latest leak comes just days after Sony took to Twitter to tease its MWC announcements. The 23-second teaser shows a hand and curved ripples cascading down onto it, hinting that Sony could also be planning to launch a curved smartphone in Barcelona next week. µ