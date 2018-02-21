Google merges Android Pay with Google Wallet to make Google Pay

GOOGLE HAS begun to roll out Google Pay as a replacement for Google Wallet and Android Pay.

The company has been operating two systems for several years, after removing the US in-store payment option for Google Wallet, and rolling out Android Pay worldwide.

In fact, uniting the two platforms isn't entirely complete, with Google Wallet's peer-to-peer payments continuing as a separate app called Google Pay Send - a rebrand of the Google Wallet app, though the company is promising an integrated experience in the US and the UK will be coming in "the next few months".

The new service is designed to work across all of Google's products, not just Android, meaning we should start to see it as a payment option on desktop websites and Google Assistant soon.

Google Pay will also brand the autofill of bank details in Chrome, as well as the 'Pay With Google' API for websites and other e-commerce.

As ever, Google Pay will be accepted on Transport for London, and the practice of creating dummy account numbers for security will continue.

What has been added is a second tab in the Android app which will split your payment, loyalty and gift cards, from your recent activity, offers and balances. It also shows nearby stores that support Android Pay, as if that's your prime criteria for shopping.

There's no indication that Google Pay will see any of the holdout banks joining the fray yet - so no news for customers of the likes of Barclays.

As ever with Google, the rollout is happening in stages, but expect to see a new Google Pay app replacing Android Pay in the coming few days. It will carry across all your existing information and card details.

Our only thought is that if it can manage to bring its disparate payment systems together under a single banner, why does it have so many IM clients? µ