Spotify job listing hints firm is prepping a smart speaker to rival Apple's HomePod

MUSIC STREAMING SERVICE Spotify is reportedly gearing up to launch its own smart speaker in a bid to take on the Apple HomePod.

That's according to job adverts spotted by Musically, in which Spotify says its "on its way" to creating its first-ever physical product.

It's currently on the lookout for an Operations Manager: Hardware Product, a Senior Product Manager: Hardware Production, and a Project Manager: Hardware Production and Engineering.

All three job listings state that the employee's work will "impact the way the world experiences music."

"Spotify is on its way to creating its first physical products and setting up an operational organisation for manufacturing, supply chain, sales & marketing," one of the listings reads.

"We are looking for a passionate and seasoned Operations Manager that will contribute in the creation of innovative Spotify experiences via connected hardware. You will define and manage Distribution, Supply, Logistics, fulfilment and Customer Service for Hardware Products. You will also work with partners to deliver the optimal Spotify experience to millions of users. Above all, your work will impact the way the world experiences music."

While this is by no means confirmation that the firm is developing a smart speaker, such a move would make sense for Spotify, which currently claims more than 140 million subscribers.

It would come at a good time, too. Apple has just released its first speaker, the Apple HomePod, and while you can get Spotify to play on it, it lacks deep integration in favour of Apple Music.

There are online mutterings, however, that Spotify could be a wearable device like headphones, rather than a rival to the Apple HomePod.

An earlier job listing from the firm, spotted back in April last year, said: "You will be leading an initiative to deliver hardware directly from Spotify to existing and new customers; a category-defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles."

Spotify, naturally, has not yet commented on the rumours. µ