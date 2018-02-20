Intel shows off discreet graphics chip prototype

INTEL HAS GRAPHICS CARD ambitions if a prototype of a discrete GPU it showed-off is anything to go by.

The chip maker showcased a prototype design for an in-house graphics acceleration unit based on a 14-nanometre process at the excitingly named IEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference in San Francisco, reported PC Watch.

The shot of the prototype design is titled "complete graphics system to run workloads", which doesn't say a lot but would suggest that this could be a GPU for workstations and servers rather than a gaming-grade graphics card.

That would make sense as that GPU segment is already fiercely fought over by Nvidia and AMD.

Furthermore, Intel has entered into a partnership with AMD and created a Core i processor with AMD graphics on the same chip, so it'll likely want to avoid pissing off AMD; the two firms are more than used to duking it out in the CPU arena.

Key features of Intel's prototype graphics unit is that it has two chips. The first houses the main GPU and a system agent, while the second has a field programmable gate array (FPGA) that looks after bus interface and the PCI bridge.

Other than apparently sporting 1.542 billion transistors, there's diddly-squat in the way of other information, such as performance, stream processors, video memory, and all the other stuff that determines how many pixels a GPU can polish and drive at once.

And as this chip is just a prototype there's a good chance it might never see the light of day. Instead, it could be a bit of willy-waving by Intel to show off it's engineering prowess and distract people from focussing too closely on the Meltdown and Spectre flaws or suing the chip maker for them.

If nothing else, the graphics chip could be a precursor to a new generation of Intel processors that actually have capable built-in GPUs, with lessons learnt from producing a discrete graphics chips.

As ever, time will tell. µ