Samsung unveils 30TB SSD capable of holding 12,000 hours of HD video

SAMSUNG HAS raised the bar again with a Solid State Disc (SSD) drive that crams a massive 30TB of storage into a standard format.

The 2.5-inch disc is called the PM1643 and is aimed at the enterprise market, and us a Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) interface, so don't get excited about upgrading your lappy just yet.

Additionally, it's about the height of a regular 2.5-inch drive from 10 years ago, so it probably wouldn't fit in a modern PC anyway.

It's no slouch in performance, with a read speed of 2100MB/s and a write speed of 1700MB/s - which is a madman compared to current domestic offerings.

To give you an idea, if you loaded it up with HD video, you'd last about a year and a half. Though you'd have died from lack of sleep by then.

That's 40,000/50,000 R/W IOPS by the way and a mean time between failures of two million hours.

This is a statement of intent by the Korean firm, with a promise of more SAS based SSDs in this form factor by the end of 2018.

This comes just two years after the, ahead of its time, 16TB SSD from the company.

"With our launch of the 30.72TB SSD, we are once again shattering the enterprise storage capacity barrier, and in the process, opening up new horizons for ultra-high capacity storage systems worldwide," said Jaesoo Han, executive vice president, Memory Sales & Marketing Team at Samsung Electronics.

"Samsung will continue to move aggressively in meeting the shifting demand toward SSDs over 10TB and at the same time, accelerating adoption of our trail-blazing storage solutions in a new age of enterprise systems."

16.36, 7.68, 3.84, 1.92TB and 960, 800GB versions are planned.

The device uses 32 of the company's 1TB NAND packages, with each consisting of 16 stacked layers of 512Gb V-NAND chips.

The device is guaranteed for five years based on one full write per day, great for data centres, but we think it's important to keep reminding ourselves that this is transferrable tech - somewhere down the line, this could be in your computer at home.

That said, with the price of chips the way it is, it could be a while before you can afford it. µ