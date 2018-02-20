Microsoft urges Windows Phone diehards to move on as it kills notifications

MICROSOFT HAS WARNED remaining users of Windows Phone 7.5 and 8.0 that they'll no longer receive push notifications.

In a forum post, Microsoft confirmed that from today (20 February), Mobile Push Notification services will be turned off for Windows Phone 7.5 and Windows Phone 8.0. It advised Kevin users that they will also lose live tile updates, and will no longer be able to locate their handset using the 'Find my phone' feature, which has also been canned.

Phones running the now-defunct mobile OS will continue to function, but with Windows Experience chief Joe Belfiore confirming that he has switched to Android, it looks like Microsoft's urging customers to move on.

"Notification services will continue to function for Windows Phone 8.1 at this time, and newer phones running Windows 10 Mobile are still fully supported," Microsoft noted.

This is yet another nail in the coffin for Windows Phone. In October, Microsoft pretty much confirmed that the OS was no more after figures revealed that Windows Phone's market share had dipped to just 0.1 per cent.

Windows Experience chief Joe Belfiore has confirmed at the time that the company has put the platform in "service mode" - so bug fixes and security patches would continue, but no more development.

Of course we'll continue to support the platform.. bug fixes, security updates, etc. But building new features/hw aren't the focus. 😟 https://t.co/0CH9TZdIFu — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017

Belfiore said that one of the biggest problems had been lack of app support and said that despite working alongside a number of partners to produce their Windows Phone apps, and even pay them to have a presence in the Windows Phone app store, the volume of customers hadn't justified then continuing to support development.

With Microsoft giving up on the smartphone market, and the long-rumoured Surface Phone now unlikely to ever make an appearance, the firm is putting all of its mobile efforts into ARM-based Windows 10 laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs.

However, earlier this week, the firm reacted to concerns over the technical limitations of its ARM-based version of Windows 10 by, er, removing all trace of them from its website. µ