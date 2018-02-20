Sony looks to steal Samsung's limelight with curved smartphone teaser

JAPANESE PHONE MAKER Sony has attempted to get one up on Samsung by teasing a curved smartphone for MWC.

The firm on Monday posted a 23-second teaser on Twitter (below). While it doesn't give much away, the clip shows a hand and curved ripples cascading down onto it, hinting that Sony could be planning to launch a curved smartphone in Barcelona next week.

However, the teaser leaves us with more questions than answers. Will Sony announce a curved smartphone similar to 2011's Xperia Arc? Or is it planning to join the curved-screen brigade, with a Xperia handset similar to the upcoming Galaxy S9? Or is the firm planning to announce an, er, ripple of air?

Regardless, it won't be too long until we found out, and INQ will be reporting from Sony's MWC press conference next Monday.

We're pretty confident, though, that the long-rumoured Sony Xperia XZ Pro will show up at MWC next week as the successor to last year's Xperia XZ Premium.

A huge leak earlier this month revealed most of the Xperia XZ Pro's specs, which includes a high-res 'bezel-free' screen that will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 processor, despite speculation that Samsung had first dibs on the SoC for its Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus processor.

This will come paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage, according to the report, and there's also a microSD slot and a beefy 3,420mAh battery.

On the photography front, expect a dual camera setup comprising of an 18MP shooter with a 1.33μm pixel size and a 12MP camera with a 1.38μm pixel size. The front-facing camera is said to weight in at 13MP, but no further details have yet been revealed.

The Sony Xperia XZ Pro will also pack an IP68-certified chassis, no 3.5mm headphone jack and will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo.

Speculation claims that the handset will fetch 6000 yuan ($930, £675) when it goes on sale, but no release date has been confirmed yet. µ