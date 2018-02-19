Pixel 2 XL fast charging is slowed by cold temperatures

AS THE MERCURY DROPS so too does the rapid charging of Google's Pixel 2 XL, adding to the roster of bugs and flaw the handset has.

That's according to Pixel 2 XL users on the Pixel User Community who have notices that chilly winter temperatures slow down the rate as to which Google's flagship phone can guzzle electrical juice.

"I've noticed that each time my battery temperature is below about 20°C the phone would charge at about 750 mA. But if the temperature is around about 22-23°C at the time the charger is connected the phone would charge at much higher 3 A," said Pixel User Community member Krzysztof Borczuch.

"The battery cell temperature seems to impact charging current not only at the time charging starts but also in the middle of the charging session. I've found this rule to be very consistent on my phone."

Other community users echoed Borczuch's charging problem. However, we didn't notice any charging problems when we had a Pixel 2 XL in to test, though such niggles tend to surface over time and longer-term use of the phone.

The solution to the problems according to Borczuch is to simply warm up the handset with a bit of smartphone TLC.

"If you experience very slow charging speeds on your phone I'd suggest warming up your phone before connecting the charger. If my observations are right then your phone should also charge much faster this way. You can warm up your phone by simply putting it against a warm surface (like your hands) or use the CPU and the power of the phone (here I've found AR Stickers to be so computationally intensive that they can easily warm up the battery to required temperature in less than a minute)," he said, though Google is reportedly looking into the issue.

One of the culprits of the charging woes could be down to Google using the USB-C Power Delivery standard rather than the more widely adopted Qualcomm's Quick Charge tech.

The Pixel 2 XL has been blighted by all manner of problems since its release in November, with the pOLED display being lambasted for muted colours, colour shifts with just minor changes to viewing angles, and screen burn-in to begin with.

Then complaints that the speakers of the Pixel 2 XL distort and the USB-C connection and dongle is dodgy, started to flow in.

We ran into those issues with our Pixel 2 XL though noted that other users did not encounter them, which would suggest some batches of the handset may be more prone to faults than others.

For a phone Google priced at £799, such flaws - even if they could be seen as minor - are not really good enough, especially when the Samsung Galaxy S9 is just around the corner. µ