Google's anti-diversity engineer was fired legally, rules US National Labour Board

JAMES DAMORE, the Google engineer who was fired for criticising the company's diversity programme in an open memo, was removed legally according to the US National Labour Board.

Mr Damore was ridiculed last year after a 10-page manifesto was circulated in which he claimed that Google lived in an "Ideological Echo Chamber" and that his "psychological safety" was damaged by the company's attempts to make the company a bit less dinkle-heavy through an oppressive environment of "sacred cows".

Though the NLRB concluded that Mr Damore was somewhat protected by the same workplace regulations he was bitching about, equally, "the statements regarding biological differences between the sexes were so harmful, discriminatory, and disruptive as to be unprotected.

Jayme Sophir's ruling goes on to describe Damore's "statements about immutable traits linked to sex — such as women's heightened neuroticism and men's prevalence at the top of the IQ distribution" as sexual harassment, even though Mr Damore masked them with pseudo-science to try and prove his point that 'Men are from Mars, Women are from the Kitchen', suggesting that diversity shouldn't be an issue because women aren't interested in tech anyway.

Given that the US Department of Labour was in the middle of a row with Google over the fact that it was said to be paying its staff significantly less for not being blokes, Mr Damore was basically signing his own letter of dismissal.

In spite of this, he unsuccessfully tried to sue the company for unfair dismissal. He also gave his first interview to an alt-right website because of course he did.

Mr Damore withdrew his own suit in January, and is instead focusing on a separate suit in which he is suing Google for prejudice against "conservative white men". Because of course, conservative white men have a long history of being hard done by. Jeez.

Anyway, this one will argue that Google is mean to white men and that his job was basically untenable anyway. Sigh. µ