Apple's glass headquarters are a pane for employees

APPLE EMPLOYEES have been having a smashing time at the company's new headquarters, thanks to the glass panel design.

The main office building in Cupertino, California, is a perfect circle and looks like something straight out of the X-Files.

The walls are made of 45 foot high sheets of crystal clear glass both round the edge, and dividing up the rooms into ‘pods'.

The idea is to make the 13,000 person space both private and social, allowing for collaboration and silence in a seamless doughnut of creativity and pretension.

The building, designed by British Architect Norman Foster (who also designed the Gherkin) is based on the vision of Steve Jobs, and is meant to look "a little like a spaceship landed". Mission accomplished.

The thing about glass is, it's see-through.

So it appears, according to Bloomberg, that there's an increasing number of Apple employees, wandering around with their heads stuck in their iPhones, bashing into panes of glass.

There are no reports of smashed glass, (maybe it's Gorilla Glass) but it seems that as soon as someone puts post-it note of a bit of tape on a window to make it clear that it's going to be more painful than thin air, someone comes along with a squeegee to make sure its pristine again.

Interestingly, Apple won't comment, and the employees who told Bloomberg about the problem don't want to be named and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration shows no reported issues.

Still, pane before beauty.

Thing is, Apple has previous on this. In 2011, an 83-year-old woman, Evelyn Paswall, sued Apple after slamming into a pane of glass at an Apple Store. She argued that the glass should have been marked.

The case was eventually settled with no cost to Apple. So they probably gave her 6 months free Apple Music an iPod Touch and a set of Beats headphones or something. µ