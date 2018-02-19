YURI LOOKS DOWN at the envelope, his hands shivering in the Siberian cold; inside is a postcard from Facebook. He sighs: "I give up, no more propaganda for Russia." Yuri doesn't see Katia raise a pistol to his head.

Such a scene could be the result of stopping foreign actors and nations from manipulating elections in the US through Facebook adverts, as according to Reuters, the social network plans to mail postcards to verify an advertisers presence in the country.

The postcards will contain a specific code the advertisers need to punch into Facebook in order to push political adverts to its social network in the US. This means that foreign actors pretending to be on American soil could quickly be rumbled as charlatans and propaganda manipulators.

"If you run an ad mentioning a candidate, we are going to mail you a postcard and you will have to use that code to prove you are in the United States," said Facebook's global director of policy programs, Katie Harbath, who noted the plan will come into effect before the US Congressional midterm elections in November.

It's an odd and very low-tech security measure for a company that wants to beam internet to unconnected areas through solar-powered drones.

But given the how the Russian meddling in the 2016 US election through the use of social media came to stark light recently leading to charges being levied at 13 Russians, it's no surprise Facebook is now taking fake political ads on its platform more seriously.

Twitter also fell foul of Russian election trolls with nearly 700,000 Twitter accounts duped by automated accounts believed to be run by Russian election manipulators.

Harbath admitted that such an approach won't expose all fake advertisers, but said it should go some way to keep the Kremlin from sticking its fingers into the internal US politics.

Naturally, Russian officials have denied involvement in the election manipulation. Russia must be getting pretty adepts at denying involvement in questionable cyber activities, particularly as it's been brushing off accusations it was responsible for the NotPetya attack. µ