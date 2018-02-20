Apple rolls out iOS 11.2.6 to fix Telugu 'text bomb' bug

APPLE HAS PUSHED OUT iOS 11.2.6, which includes a fix for the Telugu 'text bomb' bug that crashed iPhones and iPads.

The flaw was uncovered by Italian blog Mobile World last week, which revealed that anyone could send a single character in the Indian language Telugu to an iPhone to crash the device.

The bug affected some of the popular messaging apps including Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, along with Safari and Messages on macOS.

While some had found a makeshift fix by installing the iOS 11.3 beta, Apple's iOS 11.2.6 update is now available to rid of the bug.

The update, which weighs in at 41MB, also fixes an issue where some third-party apps failed to connect to external accessories.

Apple has also released watchOS 4.2.3, tvOS 11.2.6, and macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 updates to ensure they're protected against the Telugu character bug.

This isn't the first time Apple has experienced glitches in iOS 11. Back in November, yet another frustrating keyboard bug was found to be plaguing users of the mobile OS, with the word "it" automatically corrected to "I.T".

It was widely reported at the time that "hundreds" of iOS 11 users moaned about the annoying glitch, which has reportedly been affecting iPhone users since the update was first released in September.



While INQ wasn't able to replicate the bug, those affected have complained that when they type "it" into a text field, the keyboard first shows "I.T" as a QuickType suggestion. After tapping the space key, the word "it" automatically changes to "I.T" without actually tapping the predictive suggestion.



"I know that I can simply turn off autocorrect, but I actually want it on for most purposes," one user whined on the Apple Support Forums. µ