White House follows UK gov's lead and blames Russia for 'reckless' NotPetya attack

The White House has formally blamed Russia for the NotPetya cyberattack

THE WHITE HOUSE has followed the UK government in blaming Russia for last year's NotPetya attacks.

Just hours after the UK's Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad named and shamed the Russian military as perpetrators of the "devastating" NotPetya ransomware attack, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued the administration's formal statement.

She called the NotPetya attacks "reckless and indiscriminate" and warned that Russia will be met with "international consequences."

"In June 2017, the Russian military launched the most destructive and costly cyber-attack in history," the official statement reads.

"The attack, dubbed 'NotPetya,' quickly spread worldwide, causing billions of dollars in damage across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It was part of the Kremlin's ongoing effort to destabilize Ukraine and demonstrates ever more clearly Russia's involvement in the ongoing conflict.

"This was also a reckless and indiscriminate cyber-attack that will be met with international consequences."

Sanders didn't elaborate on what these "international consequences" would be, but a White House official told Reuters that the administration is already "reviewing a range of options."

Following the UK and US' accusations, Austrailia has also concluded that Russia was behind the NotPetya cyberattacks. Australia's Minister for Law Enforcement and Cyber Security Angus Taylor said that the government "judged that Russian state-sponsored actors were responsible for the incident."

Unsurprisngly, Russia has denied any involvement in the NotPetya attack, which first struck Ukraine before heading to Europe, caused businesses to suffer "millions of pounds" worth of damage. Shipping firm Maesrk, which lost $300m as a result of the attack, admitted last week that it was forced to reinstall more than 45,000 PCs, 4,000 servers and 2,500 applications after being struck by the "malicious" ransomware.

In a statement given to Reuters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the allegations were groundless and part of a "Russophobic" campaign conducted in some Western countries. µ