EE, O2, Three and Vodafone announce mid-contract price hikes

THE UK'S MAJOR MOBILE OPERATORS, EE, O2, Three and Vodafone, have all announced that they will be increasing their contract prices in the coming months.

EE was the first to deliver the bad news, telling MoneySavingExpert earlier this week that costs will go up in line with December's Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation figure, from 30 March.

"Like many service providers, our pay monthly plans increase by RPI annually, and this year customers on our most popular plan will typically see an increase of 85p a month," an EE spokesperson said.

This increase, which will affect all pay-monthly mobile customers unless they joined EE or upgraded after 6 February 2018, will see the price of contracts increase by 4.1 per cent. This means an EE customer on a £29.99 a month contract will see their monthly bill rise by £1.22.

It didn't take long for EE's rivals to follow suit, with O2, Three and Vodafone also confirming that customers will see mid-contract price increases this year.

O2 has confirmed that its prices will rise in April in line with the most recent RPI figure, which was 4 per cent, while Vodafone says its customers will be slapped with the increase in April, which will be based on March's RPI figure.

While Three has confirmed that a price hike is on the way, it hasn't yet confirmed by how much.

"Like many other mobile operators, our pay monthly plans are subject to an annual price increase in line with the RPI rate of inflation published by the ONS. This year, our customers will see an increase in line with our terms and conditions," a Three spokesperson said.

As noted by MoneySavingExpert, customers won't be able to leave their contract in light of the price-hikes, as operators can increase prices mid-contract in line with inflation without you being able to leave penalty-free, as long as they include a warning about this in their terms and conditions. µ