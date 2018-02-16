Apple tells devs that all new apps must offer native iPhone X support

THE IPHONE X is here to stay, with Apple informing devs that all new apps must support the handset's 'notch' and Retina display.

Seemingly rubbishing speculation that the iPhone X could soon be discontinued due to slower-than-expected holiday sales, Apple has informed devs that they must conform to the new guidelines by April this year.

"Starting April 2018, all new iOS apps submitted to the App Store must be built with the iOS 11 SDK. All new apps for iPhone, including universal apps, must support the Super Retina display of iPhone X," the company said in an update to its developer website.

The update also advises developers to ensure their current apps are X-compatible and take advantage of its new features and those in iOS 11, such as Core ML, SiriKit and ARKit.

However, as noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has not yet set a deadline for when updates to existing apps must support the iPhone X natively.

Regardless, Apple's decision is all-but-confirmation that the iPhone X ain't going anywhere and that the handset's controversial 'notch' cutout, which houses a front-facing camera and Apple's Face ID tech, will be making its way to upcoming iPhones.

One of these upcoming iPhones will allegedly be a 6.1in mobe that will resemble the iPhone X and cost just $699 (around £500), according to KGI.

In a note seen released this week, KGI predicts that the incoming 6.1in iPhone will "use slightly less premium components" than the iPhone X, such as an aluminium frame instead of stainless steel. Despite this, it will reportedly look "near identical" Apple's notch-equipped flagship.

This sounds like a winning formula to KGI, which expects the 6.1in LCD-screened model to be Apple's "most popular" 2018 device, and expects it to see total sales of around 100 million units.

In comparison, KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo expects the current iPhone X to ship a total of 62 million units in its lifetime.

Alongside the 6.1in iPhone, Apple is also expected to launch a new and improved iPhone X with souped-up internals and a larger iPhone X Plus with a 6.5in OLED display. While KGI expects the lesser-specced model to retail for $699, pricing for the other two models is not yet known. µ