Samsung resumes Oreo rollout for the Galaxy S8 following reboot borkage

SAMSUNG HAS RESUMED its Oreo rollout for Galaxy S8 and S8+ users after it was last week forced to halt the update after it caused some handsets to "reboot unexpectedly".

"Following a limited number of cases where Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices have rebooted unexpectedly with the Android 8.0 Oreo, we have temporarily stopped the rollout of the update," Samsung was forced to fess up last week.

"We are investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact to the affected devices is minimized and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible."

Samsung has since rejigged its update and claims that the "stability of System has been improved".

According to a report at GSMArena, the updates - firmware versions G950FXXU1CRB7 for the S8, and G955XXU1CRB7 for the S8+ - are rolling out now to users in Germany. It's likely that those who signed up to Samsung's beta-testing program will be the first to get their hands on the now-stable update.

The long-awaited Oreo update, which comes with Google's latest February 2018 security patch baked in, will bring a revamped version of Samsung's Experience UX to Galaxy S8 and S8+ mobes, the version which likely will ship with the Galaxy S9 when it launches next month.

The update also brings with it support for Program-in-Picture, notification channels, adaptive icons and new clock styles for Always-on Display. Full details can be found on the Samsung website. µ