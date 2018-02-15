Samsung halts Oreo rollout for the Galaxy S8 due to 'unexpected reboots'

SAMSUNG HAS BEEN FORCED to yank its Android Oreo update for Galaxy S8 and S8+ users after it caused some handsets to "reboot unexpectedly".

SamMobile reported earlier this week that Samsung had halted the update's release, with the firmware files no longer available for download from the company's servers.

Samsung has since confirmed that, despite having gone through a thorough beta testing process, it's had to halt the Oreo update after discovering that it's borking some handsets.

"Following a limited number of cases where Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices have rebooted unexpectedly with the Android 8.0 Oreo, we have temporarily stopped the rollout of the update," Samsung said in a statement to SamMobile.

"We are investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact to the affected devices is minimized and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible."

If you've already installed Oreo on your device and are not experiencing the random reboot issue, you can carry on using it as normal. However, it's unclear when Samsung will re-release the update for those experiencing borkage, although SamMobile says that the firm "is working on a new version of the update which should be out soon."

Samsung first kicked off its Oreo rollout last week, with unlocked handsets in Germany among the first to receive it.

The update, firmware version, er, 'G955XXU1CRAP, weighs in at 487MB and comes with the latest February 2018 security patch baked in.

Oreo for the Galaxy S8 also brings with it a revamped version of Samsung's Experience UX, support for Program-in-Picture, notification channels, adaptive icons and new clock styles for Always-on Display.

It remains to be seen whether Samsung will restart the update before the launch of Galaxy S9 and S9 at MWC later this month, which will ship running Oreo out of the box. µ