Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 set to launch as 'world's first' 7nm SoC

THE AS-YET-UNANNOUNCED Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 will reportedly be the 'world's first' 7nm SoC.

So says notorious tipster Roland Quandt (below), who claims that the successor to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 is currently in development and will be the first chip to be built on the 7nm FinFET production process.

Qualcomm won't say it, but their contractors do. Snapdragon 855 (SDM855) is the first 7nm SoC. (probably the one the X24 modem ends up in) pic.twitter.com/Ot1J34fQoG — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 15, 2018

The quote provided in the tweet was taken from a LinkedIn profile of a Bengaluru, India-based employee of Tessolve, a semiconductor engineering company, according to a report at Android Headlines.

Quant also mentioned that the Snapdragon 855 will ship with Qualcomm's newly-launched X24 LTE modem built-in, which the firm claims will offer download speeds up to 2Gbps and is also built on the 7nm process.

With the firm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC - which packs Qualcomm's X20 modem, capable of 1.2Gbps download speeds - set to debut in the Galaxy S9 later this month, it's likely that the firm's new Category 20 modem will make its debut inside next year's Galaxy S10.

We don't know much else about the upcoming Snapdragon 855, but rumours claim that while Qualcomm has been developing its high-end chips in partnership with Samsung's foundry business for many years now, the 7nm processor likely will be manufactured by Taiwan's TSMC.

According to reports from late 2017, TSMC has begun building the 'world's first' semiconductor plant that will be able to support the creation of 3nm node silicon chips.

Given that it'll be the 'first' 7nm SoC, you can also expect a drastic reduction in power draw and increased performance. However, it's unlikely we'll be hearing much more until next year. µ