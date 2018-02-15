Nvidia could be planning 'Turing' crypto-mining chips to ease the strain on gamers

NVIDIA IS rumoured to be releasing a new version of its GPUs specifically designed for mining cryptocurrency.

The firm has complained publicly that it isn't able to serve its core customers in the gaming markets because so many people are buying GPUs for mining Bitcoin et al.

If you can't beat them, join them, and if rumours are true, we could see a new range code-named Turing, released specifically for the task.

More than likely, Turing will be introduced to meet the demand for crypto', whilst Ampere will try and redress the record lows in gaming card sales, as the company tries to keep up with demand.

Ampere is expected to be the successor line to the current GeForce range, though they may well adopt the GeForce branding before hitting the market.

To confuse matters further, all Nvidia GPUs are based on a Volta architecture, and there's a third range known as Tesla, designed for data centres, enabling AI and VR type features.

At the moment nothing is carved in stone, and we won't know for certain until Nvidia's annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) at the end of March.

As ever, INQ will be front and centre at the keynote in San Jose, where we shall get the full facts straight from the mouth (and biker jacket) of CEO Jensen Huang.

Demand for crypto capable hardware has been driving up prices since the recent spike that began late last year.

On paper, cryptocurrency looks for all the world like a licence to print money in an almost literal sense, but now, other sectors are starting to feel the drain, as the cost of equipment continues to skyrocket.

It's great news for the hardware vendors in the short term, but with it still being far from clear if this is a trend or a bubble, said vendors will be doing all they can not to get caught with their pants down if it bursts. µ