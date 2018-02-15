Microsoft's Windows 10 'Ultimate Performance' mode takes aim at high-end PCs

MICROSOFT HAS announced a new super-turbo-ultra-in-yo-face mode for Windows 10, for when high performance is just not high enough.

'Ultimate Performance' is designed for high-end PCs as part of the newly-launched Windows 10 Pro for Workstations OS, and shaves off valuable latency by removing a ton of unnecessary micro-processes from the system.

Or, as Microsoft puts it: "Over time, we've amassed a collection of settings which allow the OS to quickly tune the behaviour based on user preference, policy, underlying hardware or workload.

"This new policy builds on the current High-Performance policy, and it goes a step further to eliminate micro-latencies associated with fine-grained power management techniques."

The new power plan maxes out the existing High-Performance power plan, and Microsoft warns that it is not suitable for battery powered systems - it is designed to max out processors that take additional power.

The new power plan is still at the experimental stage but has been released as part of Windows Insider Builds 17101 and 17604.

As you'll have noticed, there are now two different build numbers. Up to now, there has been the Slow Ring, the Fast Ring and stable. Now there's Fast Ring Skip Ahead, which is faster than the Fast Ring, but more prone to borkage as it will offer the newest features whilst still in active development.

Up to now, Fast Ring and Skip Ahead have been identical, but this release sees a divergence representing how close we are getting to an announcement of a Spring update to Windows 10.

The Fast Ring users will be getting beta versions of what will eventually be a release candidate. Skip Ahead users will receive a different branch of updates which will focus on the cutting edge, not designed to represent a stable update.

In other words, like cheap pine furniture, it's never finished.

Space on Skip Ahead is limited, as Microsoft really needs people to hammer the future RC to ensure it's ready for the public. µ