Apple's HomePod does not respect wood

APPLE HAS SHRUGGED OFF CLAIMS that its HomePod speaker is leaving an unsightly white ring on wooden furniture.

The Apple HomePod was released last week, and while early reviews have been largely positive, some have noticed that the speaker is leaving white marks on wooden surfaces. Wirecutter said in its review that the HomePod left a white ring on an oiled butcher-block countertop, while Pocket-Lint's review model left a similar mark on an oak kitchen worktop treated with Danish oil.

Congratulations to everyone on their beautiful HomePods and sorry it secretes a deadly acid that destroys your furniture https://t.co/p1eSAvjCbW pic.twitter.com/uVhAFbIlRJ — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) February 14, 2018

We've also noticed the issue, but, er, don't own such high-quality furniture. We placed our Apple HomePod on our MDF TV stand and it left a white ring behind, but we were able to remove the mark with a damp cloth.

Wirecutter and Pocket-Lint weren't so lucky, though, with the latter noting that while the mark had faded some days later, it hasn't completely disappeared.

Don't fear, though! It's completely normal, according to Apple, who has updated its HomePod support page to explain that "mild marks" are common to "any speaker with a vibration-dampening silicone base". The firm added that it's the result of "oils diffusing between the silicone base and the table surface."

Apple goes on to say that the marks "will often go away after several days when the speaker is removed from the wooden surface".

"If not, wiping the surface gently with a soft damp or dry cloth may remove the marks," it continues. "If marks persist, clean the surface with the furniture manufacturer's recommended cleaning process. If you're concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface."

So, there you have it. If you've splurged £320 on an Apple HomePod with the intention of displaying it on your equally-expensive shelf or table, you probably shouldn't. Unless Apple is planning on releasing an iDoily to accompany the speaker.

This isn't the only issue the HomePod has suffered since it went on sale just six days ago. As we reported earlier this week, a bug affecting Apple's 'Home' app has left some HomePod buyers - us included - unable to set up their Siri-powered speaker, with Apple seemingly clueless about how to fix the issue. µ