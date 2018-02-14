Mozilla refiles FCC lawsuit against net neutrality ruling

THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION has confirmed that it has committed to refile its lawsuit against the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over the repeal of net neutrality.

Originally filed last month, the suit was initially dismissed on a technicality over the date of filing, a technicality which according to Mozilla is based on a concern that they had already flagged to the FCC as being problematic.

This does give Mozilla a quandary, if the FCC decides to dawdle, as it cannot refile until there is the official publication of the repealed original.

"The FCC's decision to destroy net neutrality rules is the result of broken processes, broken politics, and broken policies. It will end the internet as we know it, harm internet users and small businesses, erode free speech, competition, innovation and user choice in the process. In fact, it really only benefits large Internet Service Providers." it explains in a blog post this week.

The not-for-profit is one of many organisations, and indeed individual states of the union which argue that the FCC actions are illegal under federal law.

A more paranoid reader might question if the mis-advice from the FCC, and the wait created in red-tape hell could have been a deliberate ploy. A less paranoid reader may disagree.

Either way, Mozilla is not letting up in the face of delays and has urged its users to lobby their elected officials on the subject, which it believes crosses party lines and allegiances. It also reminds us that, as we have said so many times, the effect goes way beyond the US and so we all have a dog in this fight.

Fight For The Future which has been spearheading much of the public action against the FCC ruling has said that it believes that it would only take one rebel senator to vote against the FCC to stop the law going through.

Mozilla add: "We need politicians to decide to protect users and innovation online rather than increase the power of a few large ISPs.". µ