CIA, FBI and NSA officials warn US citizens not to buy Huawei smartphones

SIX INTELLIGENCE OFFICIALS in the US have warned American citizens not to use smartphones from the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE

The officials, including the heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA and the director of national intelligence, made the recommendation during a Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, CNBC reports.

FBI Director Chris Wray testified: "We're deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don't share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks."

"That provides the capacity to exert pressure or control over our telecommunications infrastructure. It provides the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information. And it provides the capacity to conduct undetected espionage."

Michael Rogers, the NSA's director, added: "This is a challenge I think that is only going to increase, not lessen over time for us. You need to look long and hard at companies like this."

Huawei, which recently saw AT&T and Verizon back out of deals to flog its smartphones following pressure from the US government, said in response: "Huawei is aware of a range of US government activities seemingly aimed at inhibiting Huawei's business in the US market.

"Huawei is trusted by governments and customers in 170 countries worldwide and poses no greater cybersecurity risk than any ICT vendor, sharing as we do common global supply chains and production capabilities."

Despite these setbacks, Huawei is still selling an unlocked version of its flagship Mate 10 Pro in the US. However, the firm has taken desperate measures in order to do so, having reportedly pushed users to write fake reviews for the smartphone.

News of this latest challenge by the US government comes just weeks after the Trump administration revealed that it wants to build its own 5G network in order to counter various perceived security threats from Chinese firms.

Speaking to Reuters, an unnamed official said the US government wants to "build a network so the Chinese can't listen to your calls".

"We have to have a secure network that doesn't allow bad actors to get in. We also have to ensure the Chinese don't take over the market and put every non-5G network out of business," he added. µ