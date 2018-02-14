Nokia flogged more Android smartphones than HTC, Google and OnePlus in Q4

HAS-BEEN PHONE MAKER Nokia is making a resurgence in the smartphone market, having outsold HTC, Google, OnePlus and more during the fourth quarter of 2017.

So says analyst outfit Counterpoint, which said in a report this week that Nokia licensee HMD Global flogged 4.4 million Nokia-branded smartphones during the holiday quarter to capture one percent of the global market, putting it at the 11th spot overall.

Counterpoint analyst Neil Shah said on Twitter that these figures have seen HMD's Nokia-branded Android phones outsell the likes of HTC, OnePlus, Lenovo and Sony, along with a number of other manufacturers, in the fourth quarter.

Talking about smartphones performance, in Q4 2017, @HMDGlobal sold more Nokia branded phones globally and is now bigger smartphone brand than following individual brands:



HTC

Sony

Google

Alcatel

Lenovo

OnePlus

Gionee

Meizu

Coolpad

Asus — Neil Shah (@neiltwitz) February 12, 2018

This 4.4 million figure also saw Nokia selling more phones in Q4 than Google sold throughout the entirety of 2017. IDC's Francisco Jeronimo revealed earlier this week that Google flogged 3.9 million Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones last year, less than a typical week's worth of iPhone sales for Apple.

#GooglePixel shipments continue to grow, but they still represent a tiny portion of the smartphone market pic.twitter.com/W6FVZlYOlC — Francisco Jeronimo (@fjeronimo) February 12, 2018

Although Nokia failed to make the top 10 globally, Neil goes on to add that the firm was the third-most popular smartphone brand in the UK in Q4, and made the top five in Russia, Vietnam and many Middle Eastern markets

"Nokia HMD captured 1 percent market share in Q4 2017 smartphone market. Nokia's smartphones have been well received in the market making it grow rapidly in recent quarters," Counterpoint said.

"The brand's sentimental value within dealers and customers paired with quality smartphone launches is helping Nokia gain further market share. The brand has diverse portfolio covering multiple price band category helping it expand further in volume." µ