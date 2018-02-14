Apple HomeKit borkage leaves some unable to set up HomePod speaker

Apple's HomePod speaker is little more than an overpriced paperweight for some

A BUG seemingly plaguing Apple's HomeKit platform has left some HomePod buyers unable to set up their £320 Siri-powered speaker - INQ included.

Apple's HomePod went on sale in the UK last week, and after a couple of beers on Saturday afternoon I thought it'd be a good idea to buy one, given that I predominantly use Apple Music for streaming and could use the speaker as audio output for my Apple TV.

The speaker arrived on Tuesday, but I've so far been unable to make it past the setup screen, which repeatedly throws up a 'Set-up failed -6722' error message on my iPhone 8. As Apple requires for setup, I had WiFi and Bluetooth switched on, two-factor authentication and iCloud Keychain enabled and the firm's Home app installed on my iDevice.

After some angry Googling, it turns out I'm not the only HomePod buyer unable to set up the device. So far, tens, if not hundreds of early buyers have flocked to Apple's Support Forums, Reddit and Twitter to moan that they've also just thrown £320 on an overpriced paperweight.

Although unconfirmed, it appears the issue stems from a long-running problem with Apple's 'Home' app, which lets users control HomeKit-enabled devices around the, er, home.

For us, and many others, the app fails to make it past a 'Loading Accessories and Scenes' message, an issue that was first reported to Apple more than eight months ago. As yet, there doesn't seem to be an official fix, with the firm so far failing to acknowledge the issue.

"This is a server side problem in my opinion and honestly has taken Apple waaaaaay too long to even address," One user wrote on Apple's Support Forums. "I have refused to purchase any HomeKit devices because of this specific reason. Was excited about the new speaker they announced, but remembered that it's really worthless to me as a hub.

"Filed bug report and have spoken to customer service on so many occasions. Still no resolution."

I also spoke to Apple Support, who appeared unaware of the widespread problem. After advising I delete and re-install the Home app, reset my iPhone and factory reset the HomePod, they concluded that no fix was yet available and that they'd get back to me within seven days.

Yes, seven days.

And after this, if they're unable to fix the issue, Apple's customer support team advised I should return my Apple HomePod and get a refund.

Thankfully, that won't be necessary, as my partner was able to set up the speaker using his iPhone. However, if you only have one iDevice and are experiencing issues with your Home app, we'd advise holding off on buying an Apple HomePod for now.

Apple has yet to return our request for comment, and it's as yet unclear if it's working on a fix. µ