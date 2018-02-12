Android P will look to woo iPhone users with support for 'notched' displays

THE NEXT VERSION of Google's Android OS will offer support for iPhone X-style "notched" displays, according to Bloomberg.

While some Android OEMs have poked fun at Apple's display cut-out, Google seems to think it's going to catch on and will offer support for notched displays in Android P, known internally as 'Pistachio Ice Cream'.

Bloomberg's sources claim the move comes as Google looks to persuade more iPhone users to switch to Android devices, with Apple continuing to dominate the high-end of the market.

While there's already one notched Android phone available, along with an app that brings the iPhone X's screen deformity to your Android phone, this is no doubt a sign that more OEMs are about to follow in Apple's footsteps. Bloomberg reports that Huawei is already working on a notched display, and we'll no doubt see the first iPhone X-a-like devices show up at MWC later this month.

Elsewhere in Google's upcoming Android P update, which will be revealed at the firm's I/O conference in May, expect more focus on Google Assistant, with the sources claiming the digital helper could show in up in the home screen search bar.

The update will also bring with it better battery life and support for foldable displays, according to the report.

Google's "dramatic" update, Bloomberg notes, will be a contrast to Apple's upcoming iOS 12 update.

The firm is rumoured to be nixing plans for any significant updates to iOS this year, instead opting to get stability and security right.

According to reports, a new software plan was announced to employees at a meeting with division boss Craig Federighi, telling engineers to step off the gas on new innovation and get working on fixing what's there already.

More radical overhauls of things like the home screen experience and the mail app, which were in progress, will be held back to 2019, in favour of improving reliability, and consequentially, reducing the amount of time spent waiting at the Genius Bar. µ