Winter Olympics bods confirm opening ceremony cyberattack

A CYBERATTACK took place during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games contently underway in South Korea's Pyeongchang.

Officials for the Winter Olympics confirmed a cyberattack had compromised some of the Game's services such as internet and TV feeds at a time athletes all around the world were making their ceremonial parade, Reuters reported.

However, while the hack was confirmed, Olympic officials gave no clue as to the source of the attack.

"I certainly don't know. But best international practice says that you don't talk about an attack," International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams, when asked if the Game's organisers had any idea who was behind the cyber attack.

The cyberattack cause disruption for two days but reportedly didn't compromise any critical part of the Winter Olympics' operations or infrastructure.

Given the tensions between North and South Korea and the number of fingers pointed at the North for being the culprits behind the disruptive WannaCry ransomware attacks, it wouldn't be too much of a leap to imagine the attack was the work of North Korean state-sponsored actors.

But the Winter Olympics appear to be a way to build up the relationship between the two nations, which are both technically still at war. So it would appear that the event organisers are not keen on speculating that North Korean hackers could've been behind the cyber attack.

"All issues were resolved and recovered yesterday morning," Sung Baik-you, Pyeongchang organising committee spokesman, told reporters.

"We know the cause of the problem but that kind of issues occurs frequently during the Games. We decided with the IOC we are not going to reveal the source (of the attack)."

Some have thrown the blame for the attack in the direction of Russia as not only does the nation have a reputation for being behind powerful cyberattacks, but it's also banned from the games over athlete doping.

However, Russia was quick to deny it was behind such attacks, while throwing some heavy shade at the Western world.

"We know that Western media are planning pseudo-investigations on the theme of ‘Russian fingerprints' in hacking attacks on information resources related to the hosting of the Winter Olympic Games in the Republic of Korea," said Russia's foreign ministry, according to Reuters. "Of course, no evidence will be presented to the world."

Strong words from Russia, a country known for its patience, good-will, lack of sabre-rattling, and can be trusted to not annex... oh wait.

So far, no security firms have speculated on the source of the attack, so were ironically left out in the cold as to who'd threaten the Winter Olympics; after all it's just a bit of skiing and mucking around on ice - hardly a juicy Bitcoin wallet to critical infrastructure target. µ