Exploding Apple AirPod nearly gave a Florida man a serious headache

SMASHING REPS and bro-ing out with gym bunnies to some pumping tunes piped through your Apple AirPods is all well and good until the ridiculous wireless earbuds spontaneously explode.

At least that was the case with Floridian Jason Colon, who, according to Florida's WFLA TV, was working out at the gym when he saw smoke coming out of his right AirPod.

Unsurprisingly, he quickly took Apple's smart and wireless headphones out of his ears and plonked them down on some gym equipment.

He then went to look for help, because a gym is obviously the natural stomping ground of tech nerds and Apple Genius types.

However, when Colon returned, he found the right AirPod was charred and broken having seemingly exploded. Had Colon continued to wear them he may have got a headache that a couple of aspirins wouldn't curtail.

"I didn't see it happen, but I mean, it was already fried. You can see flame damage," Colon told WFLA TV.

Apparently, Colon was listening to dance music at the time, so there's a change the right AirPod could have been such a slave to the rhythm that it lost control and got too hot and bothered to keep its cool.

Apple has yet to comment on the explosive topic and didn't reply to our request for any insights at the time of writing.

Now explosive gadgets aren't good news as Samsung found out with its Galaxy Note 7, which had a battery issue that led to the handset's combustion.

Samsung was forced to recall all of its Galaxy Note 7 units, which numbered in the millions, much to the company's embarrassment and bottom line profits.

There's no word on what could have caused the AirPod explosion, though unlike other headphones the AirPods contain a dedicated 'W1' chip to help power their smart functions. So there's a good chance that it could be the combustion culprit.

There have been no further reports of exploding AirPods, so the incident could be an isolated one meaning Apple won't need to make a recall and Tim Cook and Jonny Ive won't beat seven shades out of Cupertino's headphone engineers for failing the overlords. µ