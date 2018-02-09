Android Oreo starts arriving on Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ handsets

SAMSUNG HAS STARTED PUSHING OUT its long-awaited Android Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

So says SamMobile, but reports that Android 8.0 has started arriving on for beta testers in Germany. Those not signed up to Samsung's beta programme will receive the update 24 hours later.

The update, firmware version, er, 'G955XXU1CRAP, weighs in at 487MB, according to SamMobile, and comes with the latest February 2018 security patch baked in.

Oreo for the Galaxy S8 also brings with it a revamped version of Samsung's Experience UX, support for Program-in-Picture, notification channels, adaptive icons and new clock styles for Always-on Display,

There's no official word from Samsung yet so it's still unclear when the update will arrive on S8 handsets in the UK. However, the report notes that "it goes without saying that Oreo will soon be live for beta testers in other markets as well."

Samsung's Android Oreo rollout begins just weeks before the launch of the Galaxy S9 and S9, which will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress.

The handsets, which will no doubt ship with Android Oreo out of the box, aren't expected to be too dissimilar from their respective predecessors, and look set to pack the same 5.8in and 6.2in QHD+ displays as the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

There will be some under-the-hood improvements, though, with the Galaxy S9 handsets expected to be among the first to pack Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 processor, alongside 4GB/6GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The cameras are also said to be in-line for a major revamp, with Samsung set to equip the smartphones with 'variable aperture' on their primary lenses, which switches between f/2.4 and f/1.5 and allows for super slow-mo video capture. µ